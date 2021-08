(ECNS) -- A bullet train departed from Mudanjiang Railway Station in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Thursday.

It marked the first time a bullet train has run on China's easternmost high-speed line.

The railway lies in the extremely cold region and stretches 371.6 kilometers.

The bullet train was designed to run at a maximum speed of 250 km per hour.

The railway is expected to fully open in late September.