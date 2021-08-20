Anti-pandemic cooperation between China, Arab states highlighted

Participants at the ongoing China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, called on the two sides to focus on COVID-19 prevention and control, and deepen anti-pandemic cooperation.

A report regarding the development of economic and trade cooperation between China and Arab states released at the expo noted how the two sides helped each other during the severe battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the most difficult moment of the Chinese people's fight against COVID-19, Arab states did their best to provide support, while the Chinese government also rendered assistance after the outbreak of the virus in Arab states, which demonstrated the profound friendship between the two sides, said the report.

Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi thanked China for its support to Arab states in terms of anti-pandemic experience sharing and assistance through vaccine and medical supplies. Speaking via video link he said that the international community should work together to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on people and the economy.

In the post-pandemic era, public health cooperation would be an important focus for China and Arab states. Both sides would deepen investment cooperation in the healthcare sector, such as medical supply purchase and vaccine production, said Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Qian Keming via video link at the expo.

"Vaccine is a powerful weapon to defeat the pandemic and promote economic recovery, therefore, all parties should build closer ties in terms of health cooperation, and strengthen global cooperation on vaccines to address the problem of imbalance in vaccine distribution," said Sun Ping, vice president of the Export-Import Bank of China.

After the COVID-19 outbreak, China and Arab states have provided mutual assistance and demonstrated their brotherly bond at trying times through concrete actions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a press briefing on Thursday.

"To date, China has shipped nearly 100 million doses of Chinese vaccines to Arab states in the form of assistance or exports. We are working with the United Arab Emirates and Egypt in joint filling and production of vaccines, which has provided strong support to Arab states in their fight against the virus," she added.