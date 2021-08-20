LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Mist and clouds shroud Qomolangma's peaks in August

1
2021-08-20 15:53:48Ecns.cn Editor : Li Yuxin ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Mount Qomolangma has been enveloped in mist and clouds this August, as the precipitation reached its peak.

The Qomolangma National Nature Reserve, where Mount Qomolangma is located, covers around 34,000 square kilometers.

Most of it lies at an altitude of 4,000 to 5,000 kilometers.

Five peaks standing over 8,000 meters, including Qomolangma, can be seen from the reserve.

The ecology here is fragile and there is little human activity.

Diverse geological forms here include rivers, lakes and glaciers.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.