Mist and clouds shroud Qomolangma's peaks in August

(ECNS) -- Mount Qomolangma has been enveloped in mist and clouds this August, as the precipitation reached its peak.

The Qomolangma National Nature Reserve, where Mount Qomolangma is located, covers around 34,000 square kilometers.

Most of it lies at an altitude of 4,000 to 5,000 kilometers.

Five peaks standing over 8,000 meters, including Qomolangma, can be seen from the reserve.

The ecology here is fragile and there is little human activity.

Diverse geological forms here include rivers, lakes and glaciers.