BingjieTime: Please answer questions concerned, those who have covered up earliest cases in the U.S.

1
2021-08-19

(ECNS) -- Some people in the United States have claimed that they had something extremely similar to COVID in early October 2019.

Results released by the National Institutes of Health suggested that the novel coronavirus had been circulating in at least five States as early as December 2019.

COVID-19 origin-tracing requires concerted efforts by the scientific community, not political manipulation. Why were the earliest cases covered up? Please answer the questions concerned, those who have covered up the earliest cases in the U.S.

