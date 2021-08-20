China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 30th session Friday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt four new laws on personal information protection, supervisors, legal aid, and physicians, as well as a revised Military Service Law.

They also adopted a decision to amend the Population and Family Planning Law and a decision to appoint Huai Jinpeng as the education minister, replacing Chen Baosheng.

President Xi Jinping signed presidential orders to promulgate the laws and decisions.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

The meeting passed a decision on authorizing the Supreme People's Court to launch a pilot reform of the trial-level system.

Lawmakers also approved a report on deputy qualifications and personnel-related bills.

Li chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the meeting.