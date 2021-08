(ECNS) -- A 14,000-ton bridge section was rotated into position during the construction of a bridge over railway lines in Wuhan, Hubei Province.

Another section weighing 12,000 tons was rotated into position the day before. The two sections were connected to form a 519-meter-long, cable-stayed bridge.

This bridge will shorten the travel time between Baishazhou area and Nanhu area by 25 minutes.