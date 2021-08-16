China, France to recognize each other's driving licenses since August 17

(ECNS) -- China and France have signed an agreement allowing mutual recognition and exchanges of the two countries' driving licenses for boosting the trading cooperation and people's communication. The agreement will come into effect on August 17.

According to the agreement, China and France will allow holders of valid driving licenses issued by either authority to drive directly or obtain driving permits without an additional test. To be specific, people staying in the other country for less than a year will have their driving licenses recognized in the destination country. Under that condition, people in both countries can drive on the roads with their valid licenses and translated documents.

People who have been staying in China or France for more than a year can exchange their original licenses for local ones without extra tests. The reciprocal treatment also benefits students who study in each other's countries. They can drive the permitted types of car with valid driving documents.

The agreement was signed to facilitate people's travel and further boost bilateral trade cooperation, cultural communication and people-to-people exchanges.

China has mutually recognized driver's licenses with the United Arab Emirates UAE and Belgium and inked such an agreement with Serbia. The Ministry of Public Security of China will further expand cooperation with more countries to provide more convenience for Chinese nationals who live and study aboard.