Intelligent tomato harvester applied in Xinjiang

(ECNS) -- A new model of tomato harvester is working in the field of Manas County, Changji Prefecture, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Thursday.

Through color resolution system, the machine picks red ripe tomatoes and removes the green immature ones, which improves the efficiency.

Such a harvester can cover 100 mu (about 666,67 square meters) of land a day, equivalent to the workload of 150 people.

It also reduces labor cost of 400 yuan (nearly $62) per mu.

The natural environment of Manas county is suitable for the cultivation of high-quality tomatoes.

The tomatoes grown here are high yield with high lycopene, which are recognized as high-quality products in the international market.

Without a new management mode, there will be no sustainable development of modern agriculture.

This year, Wang Hongying signed a sales contract of 140 mu of processing tomato with a company.