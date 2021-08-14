Bodiless Lacquerware debuts at World Heritage Conference

(ECNS) -- Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, displayed 25 pieces of bodiless lacquerware at the 44th session of World Heritage Conference, inviting more people to enjoy the charm of Chinese lacquer craft.

Lin Hui, founder of Yipin Chinese Lacquer, introduced a "Colorful Fortune Bottle" presented at the conference.

"Green and blue are two main colors on the bottle belly, like a globe, with traditional Chinese red on the bottleneck," Lin said.

The work resembles the color matching of a globe, which expresses the implication of "promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind."

In 2006, the bodiless lacquerware painting technique in Fuzhou was listed among the first batch of national intangible cultural heritages.

In Lin's opinion, returning lacquerware to life is the best way to protect and inherit the culture.

In future, Lin wants to set up an exhibition hall to display the whole process of making bodiless lacquerware.