China's first AI community canteen debuts in Shanghai

2021-08-14

(ECNS) -- China's first AI community canteen has debuted at the Hongqiao community of Changning District in Shanghai.

It can simulate the cooking of eight major regional cuisines in China, and automatically divide and pack various dishes.

After a diner orders his dishes, the robot will put the clean vegetables and meat delivered by the central factory into the corresponding intelligent cooking system.

The system will identify the ingredients according to the menu and fry, bake, steam, boil the ingredients.

It can cook 100 dishes at a time.

The AI canteen has become popular among consumers.

