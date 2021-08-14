First 4F class airport in Shandong province goes into operation

(ECNS) -- The Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport, a new airport in east China's Shandong Province, officially went into operation Thursday.

The old Qingdao Liuting International Airport was closed on the same day.

Jiaodong Airport is a 4F class airport with more runways, larger terminal buildings, and more lounge bridges.

The airport has improved the passenger travel experience, and its takeoff and landing capacity is large, which can better serve the development of Qingdao city.

Aircraft can take off and land in low visibility conditions in this intelligent airport.

Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport is ranked as 4F, the highest in China's airport class capable of handling large aircraft

It is the first multi-runway airport in Shandong.

The airport will connect Qingdao with about 130 domestic destinations in major Chinese cities and regions.

International and regional air routes will link Qingdao with about 50 major overseas cities, including 17 in Japan and the Republic of Korea.

It is also positioned as an international hub airport in Northeast Asia.

By 2025, the airport is expected to handle an annual passenger throughput of 35 million, a cargo throughput of 500,000 tons, and 300,000 aircraft takeoffs and landings.