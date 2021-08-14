Visitors experience 250-meter-high skywalk in Chongqing

(ECNS) -- The 250-meter-high Exploration Deck Viewing Gallery at Raffles City Chongqing launched a high-altitude project "Skywalk," which allows visitors to experience a stroll in the clouds.

The Crystal sky bridge at Raffles City is 300 meters long, 30 meters wide and about 22.5 meters high.

It is a horizontal skyscraper, spanning the top of four 250-meter buildings.

The "Skywalk" project is set on the ridge of The Crystal, consisting of a terminal platform, a 120-meter inner walk, and 120-meter overhanging walk.

Visitors must be guided and attached to safety ropes at all times.

During their "Skywalk", visitors will first experience the 120-meter inner walk, protected by railings. After finishing the inside trail, visitors need to switch to the outside section, which is narrow, and more than 270 meters in the air.