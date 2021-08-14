LINE

Chinese mainland reports 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 18 in Jiangsu Province, four each in Henan and Hubei, three in Hunan, and one in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also reported were 36 new imported cases, including 11 in Fujian, five each in Shanghai and Yunnan, four each in Shandong and Sichuan, three in Guangdong, two in Tianjin, and one each in Liaoning and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday, the commission added. 

