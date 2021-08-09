Shaoguan Danxia Airport conducts test flight

(ECNS) -- The Shaoguan Danxia Airport officially started test flight on Sunday.

The airport focuses on civil passenger and cargo transportation and will balance general aviation development as well.

It aims to become an important branch airport of tourist destination in south China in the long term.

It was built to meet the annual 1 million passenger throughput and 4,000 tons of cargo throughput.

It is expected to meet the take-off and landing requirements of Airbus A320 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft.