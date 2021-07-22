Extra-VAD enters clinical use at Wuhan hospital

(ECNS) -- An extra ventricular assist device (Extra-VAD) has been put into clinical use at Wuhan Union Hospital, according to the hospital Tuesday.

It was jointly researched by the hospital and a corporation from Suzhou, Jiangsu Province over a three-year period.

Extra-VAD had won time for a patient suffering heart failure before a successful transplantation carried out by the hospital.

The device is used for transitional treatment of patients with acute heart failure, said Dong Nianguo, director of the department of cardiovascular surgery.

It is a temporary heart that can help patients survive dangerous periods and enables them to rapidly accept heart transplantation.

It can also help rescue critically ill patients with heart failure and temporarily assist the heart to pump blood, Dong added.