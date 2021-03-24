Campaign targets illegal content online

More than 520 smartphone applications with illegal content, including that offer pornography or enable cyberbullying, were removed from app stores as part of a nationwide campaign, China's top internet watchdog said on Wednesday.

The Cyberspace Administration of China launched the campaign in February to curb illegal content online and create a cleaner environment. So far, more than 2.08 million pieces of illegal information have been eliminated, according to a statement posted by the authority on its official website.

More than 7,200 livestreaming hosts who disobeyed laws or violated the country's cyberspace rules were banned, and more than 2,300 websites or online service platforms were shut down, it said.

Some popular apps or online platforms such as 360 navigation, UC Browser and Taobao have been either ordered to rectify problems, stop their services or fined after they were found to have posted pornographic or gambling content or helped others promote illegal information during the campaign, it said.

Websites with strong pornographic or gambling content have been taken down, it added.

Besides urging problematic websites and online platforms to correct mistakes and ensure cybersecurity, the authority said they will increase supervision and inspections to purify cyberspace.