Woman teaches the disabled wheelchair yoga for free

(ECNS) -- A special yoga studio in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province is totally free of charge for disabled learners.



The founder Yang Wenting, 30, is a professional yoga instructor. She knows well the benefits of yoga, and decided to use it to help disabled people.



In 2016, she founded her yoga studio and settled it in a free venue in Lianhu District Business Incubation Service Center for Disabled people in September 2020.



"I took many detours at the beginning. With my teacher's help, I finally found suitable yoga movements for physically disabled people and hearing-impaired people. We also hired a sign language interpreter to join us," Yang said



"I thought yoga was too difficult for people in a wheelchair like me. However, I tried it once by chance and found that I could do some movements. It felt good so I kept training," said Go Shuzhen, a Yoga student.



This charity yoga studio also cultivates disabled people interested in yoga. It helps them obtain yoga certificates, access nonprofit courses and trains them to be yoga instructors and lecturers for other disabled people.



At present, four full-time yoga instructors, two part-time instructors and three teaching assistants are hired to teach nearly 200 students for free.



"People tend to think I've helped them, but in fact they have helped me and this change is beyond money. I've gained a lot over the years," Yang said.