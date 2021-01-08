Handicrafter 'bites' contour of celebrity bust with apple

(ECNS)-- Handicraft fanatic Wang Weiting from Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, can turn apples, newspapers, and tofu into creative visual arts.



Inspired by a netizen's comment, he has also innovated a new way of making sculpture by "biting" a contour of busts on an apple.



Vividly sketched busts of famous Chinese doctor Zhong Nanshan and former Apple CEO Steve Jobs were projected onto the background.



It usually takes him two to three hours to create a proper piece.



With no professional art training experience, this former IT engineer and businessman finishes all the work with his mind-blowing method.