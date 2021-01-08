LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Handicrafter 'bites' contour of celebrity bust with apple

1
2021-01-08 17:07:38Ecns.cn Editor : Liu Xian ECNS App Download

(ECNS)-- Handicraft fanatic Wang Weiting from Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, can turn apples, newspapers, and tofu into creative visual arts.

Inspired by a netizen's comment, he has also innovated a new way of making sculpture by "biting" a contour of busts on an apple.

Vividly sketched busts of famous Chinese doctor Zhong Nanshan and former Apple CEO Steve Jobs were projected onto the background.

It usually takes him two to three hours to create a proper piece.

With no professional art training experience, this former IT engineer and businessman finishes all the work with his mind-blowing method.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.