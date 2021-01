(ECNS) -- The lowest temperature in "China's coldest town" – Huzhong District, Daxing'anling Prefecture in Heilongjiang Province, has dropped to minus 45.9℃.



This is the lowest temperature since the beginning of winter last year, with temperatures recorded at below minus 40℃ for six consecutive days.



Due to the severe cold, the urban area of Huzhong District was shrouded in freezing fog.