(ECNS) -- Various shapes of rare blue ice appeared at Qiapuqihai Reservoir, Xijiang Uyghur Autonomous Region as floating ice gathers on the lake.



The blue ice has turned the reservoir into a crystalized world.



Looking down from above, ice chunks depict a giant map on the lake.



Located about 48 kilometers east of Tekes County, Qiapuqihai Reservoir is a national nature reserve covering a total 58 square kilometers.