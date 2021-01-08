Vintage makeover a hit at Shanghai wet market

(ECNS) -- The Zhenru-Gaoling Market, a renovated wet market with vintage decor in Putuo District, was voted one of the "Top 50 must-go places in Shanghai."



The tidy and clean market has broken typical messy stereotypes to make shopping newly enjoyable.



Decorations like old bikes, televisions, sewing machines, thermos, and Shikumen (a Shanghai housing style) depict the vintage style of past centuries.



Covering an area of 5,000 square meters, the market has two floors, with over 130 stalls on the first and a fitness center on the second.



Behind the market are bars selling famous local snacks like Da Hu Chun steam fried dumplings and Fuchun steamed buns.