Patient implanted with China's first artificial heart discharged from hospital

(ECNS) -- The patient surnamed Song, implanted with China's first commercially available artificial heart, was discharged from Sichuan Provincial People's Hospital (SPPH) in Sichuan Province on Tuesday.



Song, 42, was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) and agreed to artificial heart transplantation. His postoperative vital signs are currently stable.



"I couldn't eat anything before treatment. I often vomited when doing so. Now I have almost recovered. I feel well. I walk everyday and feel well. I eat something at every meal. I'm getting better," Song said.



Now, he is able to walk and take care of himself.



Patients with advanced heart failure have a high mortality rate, with heart transplantation the most effective solution, said Huang Keli, director of Cardiac Surgery Center, SPPH.



Due to a heart donor shortage in China, artificial hearts are effective in improving the life quality of patients with advanced-stage heart failure.



It took six hours to finish the complicated heart surgery, said Huang Keli, director of Cardiac Surgery Center, SPPH.



A battery device is connected to Song's body through a wire to power the artificial heart.



To patients undergoing artificial heart transplantation, a successful operation is the first step, followed by rehabilitation and device training.

.

"The artificial heart should be electrified at all times. It is powered by a direct current battery or an alternating current socket, so the patient must be on alert all the time," said Wang Wenyan, director of Heart Failure Center, SPPH.