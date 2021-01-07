Washington D.C. mayor orders citywide curfew as pro-Trump protests force Capitol lockdown

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday afternoon ordered a citywide curfew, as supporters for outgoing Republican President Donald Trump pushed through barriers at the Capitol building, forcing a lockdown.

In a statement, the mayor ordered a curfew for the capital city from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday, noting that the order shall not apply to essential workers, including media professionals.

"During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District," Bowser said.

The order came a few minutes after the U.S. Capitol was breached by pro-Trump protesters, which led to the halting of proceedings to formally count Electoral College votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.