(ECNS) -- The first batch of 7,000 Tesla Model 3s began its voyage to Europe and is expected to arrive next month.



It is forecast to generate an export value amounting to $450 million at the end of the year.



The batch was the first made-in-China Tesla cars, manufactured at Shanghai Gigafactory.



The factory has reached its actual production volume of Tesla Model 3s. The production line of Tesla Model Y is under construction and scheduled for delivery in 2021.