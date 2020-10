(ECNS) -- Yellow Crane Tower, the landmark tourist attraction in Wuhan, staged a light show, seeing a spike in visitors.



Wuhan has started its night tour season, launching 24 core areas and projects covering sightseeing, entertainment, catering, shopping, etc.



For many residents in Wuhan, it is an encouraging and thrilling sign of recovery from the COVID-19.



People stroll along the streets in Wuhan at night, pubs, snack stands, live shows... Everything is back on track.