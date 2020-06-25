LINE

China takes precautions amid new round of heavy rainfall

2020-06-25

China has arranged precautionary measures in the face of a new round of heavy rainfall in parts of the country, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Eastern provinces, including Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui, should make solid flood-control and emergency rescue efforts to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, said the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters.

From Friday to Tuesday, rainstorms and downpours are expected to hit vast stretches of the country, posing a high risk of flooding, mountain torrents and urban waterlogging.

Local departments are required to deliver accurate forecasts, issue early warnings and ensure the smooth operation of flood-relief facilities in cities, according to the headquarters.

