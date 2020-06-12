LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Mainland spokesperson: 'Taiwan independence' biggest obstacle to cross-Straits ties

1
2020-06-12 14:31:01CGTN Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday condemned the collusion of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party with external forces, saying their actions hinder cross-Straits relations and endanger peace and stability in the region.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said the "Taiwan independence" secessionist activities by a small group of people on the island are the biggest obstacle to developing relations across the Taiwan Straits.

The "Taiwan independence" separatists and their activities have seriously threatened peace across the Straits, Zhu pointed out.

Their actions are running counter to the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation and the vital interests of Taiwan compatriots, said Zhu.

The actions are destined not to succeed, Zhu stressed, warning the "Taiwan independence" separatists to stop defying the law.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.