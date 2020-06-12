Mainland spokesperson: 'Taiwan independence' biggest obstacle to cross-Straits ties

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday condemned the collusion of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party with external forces, saying their actions hinder cross-Straits relations and endanger peace and stability in the region.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said the "Taiwan independence" secessionist activities by a small group of people on the island are the biggest obstacle to developing relations across the Taiwan Straits.

The "Taiwan independence" separatists and their activities have seriously threatened peace across the Straits, Zhu pointed out.

Their actions are running counter to the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation and the vital interests of Taiwan compatriots, said Zhu.

The actions are destined not to succeed, Zhu stressed, warning the "Taiwan independence" separatists to stop defying the law.