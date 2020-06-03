LINE

Wuhan - Liege intercontinental, all-cargo flight resumes

（ECNS）-- A cargo plane carrying nearly 100 tons of European auto parts and machinery arrived at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on Tuesday.

This is the first regular intercontinental, all-cargo flight to resume since the airport reopened on April 8, re-establishing the "air cargo bridge" connecting Asia and Europe.

The cargo plane, which can carry up to 200 tons of goods, mainly transports imported machinery and auto parts and exported medical supplies, precision instruments and auto parts for high-value-added products.

Located in eastern Belgium, Liege Airport is the country's largest and one of Europe's most important air cargo hubs.

