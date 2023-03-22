China launches tourism promotion activities in Beijing

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism launched a program to promote tourism in the country in Beijing on Tuesday, with 10 themed travel routes announced.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping and 73 diplomats from 49 countries attended the launch of the activities, which are set to promote tours to China in innovative ways, and present China's lavish cultural and tourism resources to an international audience.

When addressing the launch ceremony, Hu said the ministry hopes to deepen international cooperation in the culture and tourism fields to create more opportunities for opening-up, make common progress in the pursuit of mutual benefits, and promote mutual learning between civilizations.

Since the first such series of promotional activities in 2021, more than 140 diplomats from 68 countries have attended related events.