China urges U.S. to stop escalating Ukraine crisis

On the Ukraine issue, the United States is in no position to point fingers at China, still less to shift blame to China. Washington should not cling to the Cold War mentality, nor should it push for the protraction and escalation of the conflict, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin's remarks came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of providing "diplomatic cover" for Russia.

"China did not create the Ukraine crisis. It is not a party to the crisis and has not provided weapons to either side. The United States is in no position to point fingers at China, still less to shift blame to China," Wang told a daily news briefing in response to a related query.

Wang said that despite Washington's claim to prevent war, few of the conflicts and wars that broke out in Europe and around the world have nothing to do with the United States. Despite Washington's claim to safeguard peace, it continuously provides weapons to battlefields, while no practical measures are taken by the U.S. side to deliver on its commitment.

Wang added the Chinese side has stressed that, on the Ukraine issue, there are growing calls for peace and rationality. Most countries support easing tensions, stand for peace talks, and are against adding fuel to the fire.

"The U.S. side should take an objective view of the efforts made by China and the international community to promote talks for peace, rather than cling to the Cold War mentality, still less should it push for the protraction and escalation of the conflict," said Wang.