Shanghai Disneyland ticket sales surpass 100,000 in one-month recovery

Shanghai Disneyland ticket sales on China’s online travel agency Trip.com Group have surpassed 100,000 since online booking resumed on May 8, ranking first among all global tourist attractions on the platform over the past month.

The sales volume of related Disneyland group tours and travel products also continue to rise, according to a report the group sent to the Global Times on Friday.

Industry analysts said the “cheering data” shows that, following the country’s effective control of the virus and gradual implementation of policies, tourist enthusiasm for Shanghai Disneyland is being continuously released, and domestic tourist confidence is also recovering.

Shanghai Disneyland was officially reopened to visitors on May 11. It was the first Disneyland in the world to restart operations following a long hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Measures such as limited or suspended performances that "involve frequent in-person interactions" including parades, fireworks and lightshows have been implemented to contain the spread of the virus. Visitors are also required to make bookings to restrict crowds, and staff must wear face masks at all times.

With the approaching summer holidays, a large number of tourists accustomed to traveling abroad are expected to opt instead for domestic, high-quality holiday destinations such as Shanghai Disneyland to bring greater visitor flows and consumption to local scenic spots and destinations, said the report.

The report also mentioned that East China’s Jiangsu Province, Zhejiang Province and Shanghai have become the fastest recovering markets in the country.

Data provided by domestic online travel platform Mafengwo.com on Wednesday also showed that the popularity of domestic tourism has rebounded significantly. Among the top 100 domestic tourist destinations, nearly 80 have shown an upward popularity trend.