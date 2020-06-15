Officials sacked over misconduct during COVID-19 control in Beijing

Two officials in Beijing have been sacked after the city recently reported dozens of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, the municipal authorities said Monday.

Zhou Yuqing, deputy head of the Fengtai district government, and Wang Hua, Party secretary of Huaxiang Township in Fengtai, were removed from their posts for misconduct in office during epidemic prevention and control.

Local authorities also ordered the removal of Zhang Yuelin from the post of general manager of the Xinfadi wholesale market of fruits, vegetables and meat in Fengtai, which most of the new confirmed cases were related to.

Beijing reported 36 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and sixnew asymptomatic cases on Sunday, according to the municipal health commission.