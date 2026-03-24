Tuesday Mar 24, 2026 | 中文

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U.S. Senate confirms Markwayne Mullin to be next Department of Homeland Security secretary

2026-03-24 10:04:30Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Senator Markwayne Mullin's nomination for Department of Homeland Security secretary, replacing embattled Kristi Noem amid the department's continued shutdown. 

 

 

 

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