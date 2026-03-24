U.S. Senate confirms Markwayne Mullin to be next Department of Homeland Security secretary

The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Senator Markwayne Mullin's nomination for Department of Homeland Security secretary, replacing embattled Kristi Noem amid the department's continued shutdown.
The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Senator Markwayne Mullin's nomination for Department of Homeland Security secretary, replacing embattled Kristi Noem amid the department's continued shutdown.
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