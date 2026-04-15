In Numbers: 'Comradely and brotherly' friendship between China, Vietnam

To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and president of Vietnam, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a state visit to China through Friday.

China is the first country To Lam visits following his recent election as Vietnamese president, which fully shows the great significance attached to developing relations between the two parties and two countries.

China hopes that through the visit, the two countries will carry forward the traditional friendship, continue to deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, advance the building of an even higher level of community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, jointly promote the socialist cause in the world, and together maintain regional and world peace, stability and development.