Gu Ailing settles for Olympic silver in women's slopestyle

Chinese freestyle skiing star Gu Ailing fell just 0.38 points short of history on Monday, missing the chance to become the first freestyle skier to win Olympic gold in halfpipe, big air and slopestyle.

The two-time Olympic champion again ran into Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud, who edged Gu for gold in the women's slopestyle at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, echoing their duel at the Beijing Games four years ago.

"I think it's kind of funny that both Olympics we were within half a point of one another. If anything, I think it's just testament to the growth of women's freeskiing. It's so special to be a part of that," Gu said after the race.

With large numbers of Chinese fans at Livigno Snow Park, Gu, competing second to last, led after the opening run with a field-best 86.58 points. Gremaud followed with 83.60, and the pair quickly opened a double-digit gap over the rest of the field.

The duel intensified in the second run as mistakes spread through the competition. Gu stumbled and managed only 23 points, while Gremaud produced the only near-flawless run of the round to move into the lead with 86.96.

"She was maybe missing one bigger trick on the first jump and that would have been game over for me," Gremaud said. "I believe she knew she was better on the rails and I knew I was better on the jumps."

"That was definitely the most intense run I've ever done," the 26-year-old Swiss added.

Under heavy pressure in the final run, Gu repeated the same error she made in qualifying, crashing early in the rail section and finishing with just 1.65 points.

After her fall in qualification, Gu said, "The Olympics always come with this kind of pressure. It's really different from any other competition."

"I wanted to do a 14 on the last jump, because the 12 was so good on my first run. I felt really good on the take-off, and I had speed. But there are six sections in the course, and you have to make it through the first five to be able to showcase the last one," she said of her strategy in the last run. "So, a little unfortunate that I didn't get to show that."

Gremaud elected to enjoy her final round, wrapping herself in her national flag as the crowd roared. Canada's Megan Oldham claimed bronze with 76.46 in her final run, edging Britain's Kirsty Muir by 0.41 points.

Among the three Chinese skiers who reached the final, Liu Mengting placed fifth after scoring 67.46 in the opening run. Han Linshan was unable to compete after suffering an injury in training.

Gu's silver marked China's first silver medal of the Milan-Cortina Games. The country's first medal overall came earlier when Su Yiming won bronze in the men's big air.

She is scheduled to compete in three freestyle skiing disciplines, with halfpipe and big air still ahead. Gu has yet to confirm whether she will enter big air.

"I haven't competed in big air since 2022 and haven't been in a halfpipe in two months, so we'll see. I feel good on my skis. I feel good on my feet," Gu said.

"There was a moment when I thought I would never be better than I was in 2022 and that was a really hard hole to dig myself out of mentally - to convince myself that I hadn't peaked at 18," She said.

"Now, this is the best I've ever skied. Finally, I feel free again. I feel light again," the 22-year-old added.