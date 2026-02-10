Chinese regulator summons Amap's ride-hailing service over management issues

Chinese relevant authority recently issued a summons to domestic firm Amap's ride-hailing service over problems including the inadequate management of partnered ride-hailing platforms, fare-level suppression practices and the improper handling of emergency response measures, the Ministry of Transport disclosed on Monday.

The office of the inter-ministerial joint conference on the coordinated regulation of new transport business models has since held talks with the ride-hailing service, requiring the firm to address its issues immediately and take targeted measures to ensure their comprehensive rectification, thereby safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of drivers.

To strengthen its supervision of partnered ride-hailing platforms, Amap is required to urge platform companies to maintain relatively stable business strategies, and to strengthen the monitoring and early warning of abnormal fluctuations in prices and driver incomes.

The firm should earnestly fulfill its public commitment to reducing commission rates to ensure reasonable earnings for drivers, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport.

The talks called for the standardization of platform business practices, including the stricter management of connected ride-hailing platforms, vehicles and drivers.

To better protect drivers' rights and interests, the talks stressed the need to improve channels for drivers to express concerns, and to respond promptly to complaints and problems reflected by drivers.

The meeting also emphasized the need to tighten operational safety oversight, and strengthen traffic safety management and safety education for drivers.

In response, Amap's ride-hailing service stated that it would strictly implement the requirements discussed, undertake comprehensive rectification, and operate in accordance with laws and regulations to protect the legitimate rights and interests of drivers.