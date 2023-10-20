Technology empowers athletes during torch relay for Hangzhou Asian Para Games

An intelligent guide dog leads a visually impaired torchbearer during the torch relay for the Hangzhou Asian Para Games in the city of Hangzhou in East China's Zhejiang Province on October 19, 2023. (Photo: Hangzhou Asian Para Games official website)

The torch relay for the Asian Para Games started on Thursday in the city of Hangzhou in East China's Zhejiang Province, with about 210 torchbearers running along an 11.8-kilometer relay route on the first day.

The launch ceremony kicked off on Thursday morning at Xiushui Square near the lake of Qiandao, a must-see tourist attraction in Hangzhou's Chun'an county that boasts thousands of emerald islands.

Besides Chun'an, the torch will be relayed in the counties of Jiande, Tonglu, Fuyang and Xiaoshan along the Xin'an, Fuchun and Qiantang rivers, which all have world-class cultural tourism sites, during the following days. The torch will finally arrive at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center to light up the main torch tower on Sunday.

Athlete Tan Yujiao was the first torchbearer among a total of 600 torchbearers from 41 countries and regions.

The weightlifting champion of both the Rio and Tokyo Paralympic Games and the current world record holder in the women's 67kg weightlifting at the Paralympic Games, Tan told the Global Times on Thursday that she felt extremely honored and excited holding the heavy torch.

"My mood is as passionate as this flame. I have devoted myself to training and preparing for my third Asian Para Games. I definitely want to win the gold medal. If conditions are good, I hope to try to break my own world record," said Tan.

As 188 torchbearers are representatives with a disability, intelligent bionic hands and legs, as well as intelligent guide dogs were used during the torch relay.

"Intelligent bionic legs and intelligent guide dogs are being used for the first time in a torch relay. We wish to convey the idea that technology can change lives and make the impossible possible to people, bringing convenience to the lives of more disabled people," said Du Zuofeng, deputy commander of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games Torch Relay Command Center.

Themed "Hearts Meet, Dreams Shine," the Games opening ceremony will be held at Hangzhou's "Big Lotus" Stadium on Sunday. Currently, all 19 competition venues in the eight competition zones of the Asian Para Games are ready. While only two of 19 venues are exclusively used for the Games, the remaining 17 venues have also finished installing barrier-free facilities.