More than 1,200 km of high-speed railway lines opened so far this year

A high-speed train runs on the second Shanghai-Nanjing intercity high-speed railway on Sept 28, the first operating day of the railway. (CHINA DAILY)

China opened more than 1,400 kilometers of new railway lines during the first three quarters of this year, further extending the strong national railway network, China State Railway Group said on Thursday.

Among the 1,402 km of new lines, 1,276 km were high-speed ones.

From January to September, the railway sector invested 508.9 billion yuan ($66.55 billion) in fixed assets, up 7.1 percent year-on-year.

Major railway lines such as the high-speed one linking Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province, with Nanning, the capital of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, and the Guangzhou-Shanwei High-Speed Railway opened to traffic during that time.

More lines, including the Nanchang-Huangshan High-Speed Railway are scheduled to open this year, the company said.

