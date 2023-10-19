Kazakh president Tokayev's Chinese speech at 3rd BRF wins online praise

(ECNS) -- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a speech in Chinese at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing on Wednesday.

Tokayev said China plays a key role in maintaining global security and is an engine of economic and technological development. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has become a highly attractive international public good and an important cooperation platform with fruitful results for all to see.

Tokayev’s brilliant Chinese speech sparked heated discussions among Chinese netizens. Some exclaimed that "his Mandarin is even more authentic than mine."

A netizen from Zhejiang Province found that Tokayev not only speaks fluent Chinese, but also uses idiomatic words in his speech. Tokayev is an old China hand. He studied Chinese at Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) from 1983 to 1984. Several years of life in China had made him fluent in Chinese. He likes sports, especially table tennisand once served as the chairman of Kazakhstan Table Tennis Association for 13 years.