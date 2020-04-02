Wimbledon 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The official logo of the Wimbledon Championships sits on a water feature on Day 1 at The Championships Wimbledon 2016 in London, Britain on June 27, 2016. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

This year's Wimbledon has been cancelled due to the public health concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the All England Club (AELTC) announced after an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

This year's Wimbledon competition was scheduled for June 29 to July 12. The cancellation was the first time in the tournament's history, the oldest tennis tournament in the world, since the second World War.

"This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the wellbeing of all those who come together to make Wimbledon happen," AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt said.

"Following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year's Championships," he added.

The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021, the statement said.

Last month, another Grand Slam, the French Open, had decided to postpone this year's competition from May to September.