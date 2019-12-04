Main structure for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Village completed

The main structure has been completed for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Village, as confirmed by Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office on Tuesday.

This key project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020, including the construction of external curtain wall, mechanical and electrical engineering and internal decorations.

Chen Jianxiong, deputy director with the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office, said that the Beijing Winter Olympic Village is located in the Olympic sports culture and business park, Chaoyang District, with a total construction area of about 330,000 square meters, consisting of 20 residential buildings with 13 to 17 floors.

"During the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, the Beijing Winter Olympic Village will provide services including accommodation, catering and medical care for athletes and team officials," Chen said.

After the games, it will be available for rental to select members of the general public, Chen said.

The construction process of Beijing Winter Olympic village has taken into account the need for a "Green Olympics" including using a high-efficiency enclosure structure to make the medical room for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games into an ultra-low energy consumption building; and 70 percent of the structure's hot water being provided by renewable energy sources.

The Beijing Winter Olympic village also boasts convenient transportation, being about 2km away from the National Stadium, the curling venue National Aquatic Center or the "Ice Cube" and the National Indoor Stadium, about 4km away from the National Speed Skating Hall, and more than 20km away from the newly built Shougang ski jumping platform. Athletes can take a shuttle bus from the Winter Olympic village to the venue quickly. During the games, the Beijing Winter Olympic Village will also be covered by 5G service.