China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expressed strong indignation and firm opposition after the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday passed its version of a bill concerning the "repression" of members of the Uygur ethnic group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The bill deliberately denigrated China's human rights situation in Xinjiang, and wantonly smeared China's efforts to eliminate terrorism and combat extremism, said ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.