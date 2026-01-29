China donates insulin syringes to Palestinian refugees in Jordan

China, in cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), provided insulin syringes to Palestinian refugees at an event on Wednesday at the Baqa'a Refugee Camp in Jordan.

Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Guo Wei said the donation reflects China's long-standing support for humanitarian aid to Palestinians and its ongoing backing of UNRWA. He added that China will continue working with the agency through multiple channels to support Palestinian humanitarian efforts.

Funded by the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund, the project will benefit more than 43,000 Palestinian refugees across the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria who require insulin treatment. In Jordan alone, more than 11 million syringes will be distributed, enough to meet the needs of local refugees with diabetes for at least a year.

Raida Jawabreh, who came to collect syringes, said the health center at the camp had been out of stock for more than a month, forcing her to buy syringes from a pharmacy and reuse them to save money. She said she can now inject insulin twice daily without interruption.

About 30,000 Palestinian refugees in Jordan have diabetes, and roughly 14,000 require daily insulin injections.