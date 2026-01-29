Venezuela's armed forces recognize acting president as commander-in-chief

Venezuela's armed forces on Wednesday pledged loyalty to and formally recognized acting president Delcy Rodriguez as commander-in-chief during a military ceremony held in Caracas with the participation of the country's high military command.

Interior, Justice and Peace Minister Diosdado Cabello read a joint statement agreed upon by all the security forces of the nation, expressing their backing for the acting president and stressing that national unity is the only guarantee of peace.

"The security forces rise with one voice of determination and firmness, responding with unity, so that no circumstance may be exploited to sow chaos in our land," Cabello said.