Cold wave expected to sweep across China

China is expected to be hit by its first cold wave of the year from Saturday to Wednesday, bringing widespread rain, snow, and icy conditions, especially in southern regions. Central and eastern China will face their strongest winter weather so far, the national weather authority said on Friday.

The cold wave will trigger large-scale rain, snow, and freezing weather across much of the country, Zhang Tao, chief forecaster at the National Meteorological Center, said. Temperatures in most parts of central and eastern China are expected to drop by 6 to 10 C, with localized declines exceeding 12 C.

Authorities have urged heightened vigilance in provinces such as Shaanxi, Shanxi, Henan, Shandong, Hubei, Hunan and Anhui, where heavy snow and low-temperature freezing hazards are likely.

Parts of these regions are expected to see moderate to heavy snowfall, with some areas facing medium to high risks of freezing rain and ice accumulation. From Monday to Wednesday, freezing rain is possible in parts of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Chongqing, and Guizhou.

"While northeastern China is expected to be less affected, southern regions will bear the brunt of the cold," Zhang said. Temperature drops and precipitation will be significant, though winds are generally expected to remain moderate.

Southern China is forecast to see sharper temperature declines, particularly in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, where recent warming could lead to temperature drops of more than 12 C, with some areas seeing declines of up to 16 C.

The rain and snow are expected to cover a broad area and persist for an extended period, moving southward gradually in step with the advancing cold air. While overall precipitation intensity is not expected to be extreme, many regions are likely to experience precipitation on consecutive days.

Zhang also warned of complex and rapidly changing precipitation types. Many areas are expected to experience transitions from rain to sleet, freezing rain, ice pellets, and eventually snow.

"The risk of freezing rain during this cold wave is higher than the risk of heavy snowfall, posing challenges for transportation, power supply, and public safety," he added.