China urges fugitives linked to Chen Zhi crime syndicate to surrender

(ECNS) — China's Ministry of Public Security on Thursday issued a notice urging fugitives linked to the Chen Zhi criminal syndicate to voluntarily surrender to authorities.

The notice follows the recent repatriation of Chen Zhi, a Chinese national and ringleader of a major cross-border gambling and telecom fraud syndicate. Chen was brought back to China from Phnom Penh on Jan. 7 with the support of Cambodian authorities.

According to the notice, suspects who turn themselves in and truthfully confess their crimes before Feb. 15, 2026 may receive lenient punishment in accordance with the law. It also makes clear that anyone who threatens, retaliates against, or obstructs suspects intending to surrender, where such acts constitute a crime, will be held criminally liable in accordance with the law.

The ministry warned that those who refuse to surrender will face public arrest warrants and be pursued with full force.

