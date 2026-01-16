LINE

South Korean court sentences ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol to 5 years in jail for obstruction

2026-01-16

(ECNS) -- A South Korean court sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to five years in prison in the first trial over charges including obstruction of arrest, according to a CCTV report on Friday.

The Seoul Central District Court said it found Yoon guilty of obstructing authorities from executing an arrest warrant related to his martial law declaration in Dec. 2024.

This photo taken on Dec. 5, 2025 shows former President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol arriving at the Seoul Central District Court. (File photo/VCG)
After several months of deliberation, the court ruled in April 2025 that the declaration of martial law violated the national constitution and relevant laws, leading to Yoon's impeachment and removal from the presidency.

Observers suggest that the court's decision could influence subsequent trials and establish a benchmark for penalties in connected cases. 

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

