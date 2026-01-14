The Source Keeper Season 3 | Episode 3: guarding the vault of heaven

Tian Yingchun, Captain of the Forest Police Brigade of the Banma County Public Security Bureau, has been rooted on the plateau for 18 years.

From solving criminal cases to safeguarding the ecology, what drives him is never medals, but the simplest wish that arises in his heart whenever the wind sweeps through the valleys and the rivers flow ceaselessly — to let this land and sky forever retain their original, unspoiled appearance.

Ka Xue, leader of China's first "Women's Mounted Publicity Team", and her team members take horseback as their podium and the grasslands as their classroom. What they disseminate is not merely policies and regulations printed in black and white on paper, but also a right to "be seen" and a power to "be heard". With the tenacity and meticulousness inherent to women, they turn the light of the rule of law into soft whispers that can be shared in lengthy conversations inside yurts, and into reliable shoulders to lean on in times of hardship. As their figures appear on the mountain ridges time and again, they have become the most steadfast and distinctive scenery across these grasslands.