LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese Go legend Nie Weiping passes away

2026-01-15 09:50:12chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Nie Weiping, an iconic Chinese professional Go player and honorary president of the Chinese Weiqi Association, passed away in Beijing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, Xinhua News Agency reported. 

Born in August 1952, Nie was a key figure in revitalizing Go game in China in the 20th century. He was given a ninth-dan rank in 1982 and became the head coach of the Chinese national Go team in 1986, cultivating many world champions. Nie was also committed to promoting and popularizing the game of Go over the years.

He played a pivotal role in the first four editions of the China-Japan Super Matches in the 1980s, beating 11 top Japanese players in a row and earning the title of "Go Master" from the country's top sports governing body and the Chinese Weiqi Association.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]