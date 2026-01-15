Denmark sends military reinforcements to Greenland

The Danish Ministry of Defence confirmed on Wednesday that Denmark is increasing its military presence in Greenland.

According to a press release from the ministry, an enhanced military presence in and around Greenland will begin on Wednesday, with Denmark working closely with its NATO allies. The announcement came ahead of a meeting between Denmark, Greenland and the United States held in Washington.

"The purpose is to train the ability to operate under the unique Arctic conditions and to strengthen the alliance's footprint in the Arctic, benefiting both European and transatlantic security," the ministry said.

The increased presence will include additional capabilities such as ships, aircraft and soldiers, the statement added.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Tuesday that the government is committed to establishing "a more permanent and larger military presence" for Denmark and its NATO allies in and around Greenland, describing the move as "a clear response to the challenges facing the Arctic," according to Danish media.

Greenland, the world's largest island, is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, while Copenhagen retains authority over defense and foreign policy. The United States maintains a military base on the island.

Since returning to office in 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to "obtain" Greenland and has not ruled out the use of force.